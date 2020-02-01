CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police crashed a gang-related party and seized 25 guns early Saturday morning, officials confirm.
Police seized 24 handguns and one rifle at the party in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just after 2 a.m.
Five people were taken into custody and questioned by detectives. Charges are pending.
Overnight, #ChicagoPolice crashed a gang-related party in 1200 Blk of N. Milwaukee Ave & seized over 20 illegal guns. 5 people of interest have been detained & are being questioned by detectives. Trace investigation into guns to see if they are linked to other crimes is underway pic.twitter.com/vok8FO7HZ7
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 1, 2020
Police are investigating whether the guns are linked to other crimes, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.