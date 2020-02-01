  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police crashed a gang-related party and seized 25 guns early Saturday morning, officials confirm.

Police seized 24 handguns and one rifle at the party in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Five people were taken into custody and questioned by detectives. Charges are pending.

Police are investigating whether the guns are linked to other crimes, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.