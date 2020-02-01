



Concerns about the coronavirus are spreading in Chicago, causing some tough decisions this weekend.

Some community leaders have decided to cancel Chinese New Year celebrations, but in the Uptown neighborhood Saturday’s parade will go on as planned.

The 48th Ward alderman said he has been in close communication with the Department of Health, which has been monitoring the outbreak with health from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Uptown parade organizers were not told to cancel the parade because the chance for the virus to spread in Chicago remains low.

The Argyle Lunar New Year celebration includes music, lion dances and live entertainment followed by the parade at 1 p.m.

It’s a decades-old tradition for people living in Uptown, but Friday evening the Chinese Mutual Aid Association canceled its annual new year celebration at Truman College, which was scheduled for Saturday morning, as a precaution.

The event attracts more than 500 people — many elderly and children — who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

So far there have been two confirmed cases in Chicago.

Health officials say a man in his sixties got the virus from his wife, who returned from China on Jan. 13.

The next day he traveled to Cleveland for work. Health officials say the man did not show any symptoms when he was in Cleveland.

“Now that his case is positive for coronavirus we will follow up with his close contacts just as we did for his wife,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady.

The man works for a construction company called Pearl.

The couple is being monitored in isolation at a suburban hospital. Both are believed to be in good condition.

In China now at least 259 people have died from the virus, and there are nearly 11,800 confirmed cases. That’s 2,000 new cases since Thursday.

United States citizens returning from Wuhan, China, will now be under a mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, three major airlines are canceling flights to China. Friday American Airlines canceled its flights until at least the end of March.

Delta and United will stop flights to China beginning next week.