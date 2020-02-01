CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were arrested Friday after Gurnee police found more than 200 pounds of cannabis while executing a search warrant at a local CBD store.
Police received a Crime Stoppers tip about illegal sales, employees with weapons and a plot for a robbery at the store in the 400 block of Route 21.
Police said the cash based business was selling through a private room within the store.
The store was registered with the village to sell CBD products and accessories but was not approved by the state or village as a licensed cannabis dispensary.
Adrian Gonzalez, 24, from Waukegan; Juan M. Gonzalez, 39, from Waukegan; Victor M. Tapia, 34, from Waukegan; and David Vega III, 22, from Zion were all charged with possessing and delivering more than 5,000 grams of cannabis substance. The charge is a Class X felony and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 6 years and up to 30 years in prison.
“The alarming accusations about the inner workings of the business led to a quick response from our investigators. The VOP team carefully investigated this case and stopped a potential threat of violence and what could have been a dangerous situation.” Chief Brian Smith said. “We are grateful for the support given to us by NIPAS to ensure the operation went smoothly.”
In all, investigators recovered $25,000 cash and 200 pounds of cannabis with retail value of $500,000.