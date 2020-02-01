CHICAGO (CBS) — Family and friends took the time Saturday to celebrate the life of a former state trooper who was murdered a week earlier.
Hundreds showed up at Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Maywood to pay their respects to Greg Rieves.
Many of his colleagues in law enforcement attended the services.
Rieves worked for Illinois State Police for 25 years before retiring last year.
He was fatally shot last Friday at a cigar lounge in Lisle. He and several others were watching television when the shots were fired.
Lisa McMullan, 51, is accused of killing Rieves and injuring two other troopers. Police are still not clear on the motive. McMullan died when she turned the gun on herself.