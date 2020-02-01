CHICAGO (CBS) — The pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle Saturday night on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus has died.
The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.
The male adult was trying to cross northbound traffic walking eastbound when he was hit by a vehicle.
The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with severe head trauma. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
No one is in custody and the driver was not cited. Police are investigating.
This is a developing story.