CHICAGO (CBS) — On the first day of Black History Month, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition held a special tribute to basketball great Kobe Bryant.
CBS 2’s Ryan Baker was among the panelists who discussed the value of the star athlete’s life and the legacy he leaves behind.
“Of course in Chicago, we idolize and revere Michael Jordan, and there aren’t many who are in that conversation. But Kobe is right there. I heard Bishop T.D. Jakes say the other day that Kobe’s flaws added to our affection. In America we love people who are human enough to be flawed but hero enough to overcome them, and to many Kobe was a superhero.”
The Rev. Jesse Jackson joined the audience in honoring Bryant as a devoted father, basketball champion, Oscar winner, businessman and author.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives when the chopper went down in Calabasas, California, Sunday.