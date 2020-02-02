



— Four men appeared in court Sunday after police broke up an illegal party at a Wicker Park apartment that was being rented out as an Airbnb.Four men appeared in court Sunday after police broke up an illegal party at a Wicker Park apartment that was being rented out as an Airbnb.

Bond was set at $10,000 per person for Alexander Raeland, 41 – also identified as Raylend Alexander; Lamont Clay, 27; and Martrell Williams 22; while bond for the fourth defendant – James Holmes, 25 – was set at $5,000.

Holmes, Williams, and Alexander were all charged with aggravated battery of a police officer. Clay and Holmes were charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, and Clay was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Police seized 24 handguns and one rifle at the party in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Police on Sunday were trying to determine if the guns were used in any crimes.

Police said they learned about a building where 100 to 150 people were gathered, and some of them were showing off guns on social media.

A proffer read in court by an assistant Cook County State’s Attorney said when officers arrived at the location, they found the front door open. They knew the property to be an Airbnb that was over capacity, and they went inside, prosecutors said.

Once they got in, the officers told everyone to leave. Prosecutors alleged that when a supervising officer identified as Captain Brennan told defendant Alexander to leave, Alexander refused and called Brennan a “bitch.”

Alexander became aggressive with Brennan – clenching his fists and coming forward, and then pushing Brennan in the chest, prosecutors alleged. Brennan performed an emergency takedown and arrested Alexander, prosecutors said.

Alexander said he resisted arrest, but did not remember anything else, prosecutors said.

As Holmes left the building, he came up to an officer identified as Officer Huml and started saying derogatory things, prosecutors said. Holmes then hit Huml in the chest, knocking him into an Officer Carter standing behind him and almost knocking him to the ground, prosecutors alleged.

Holmes then began to “swing his arms wildly with closed fists” and struck Huml around the body – and officers Huml and Carter performed an emergency takedown on Holmes, prosecutors alleged. But Holmes flipped over onto his back and kept swinging at the officers, prosecutors said.

Carter then used a Taser on Holmes and placed him in custody, prosecutors said.

Holmes said he left the party and people were pushing him from behind, causing him to bump into the officer in front of him, prosecutors said. Holmes said he then began swinging his arms and was arrested, and also said he was intoxicated, prosecutors said.

Williams left the party and started walking southeast on Milwaukee Avenue, when he turned around and started walking northwest back toward the party instead, prosecutors said. Williams then approached Officer Yousses, who was armed with a rifle, and pushed her in the arm, prosecutors alleged.

Williams then lowered his shoulder and slammed into Officer Kuklieka, causing the officer to lose his footing, prosecutors said.

Police performed an emergency takedown on Williams, and he was placed into custody, prosecutors said.

Williams said he did not remember pushing the female officer’s arm, nor striking the male officer with his shoulder – and said none of it would have happened if he hadn’t been so drunk, prosecutors said.

Clay was being escorted out of the building when he started to resist and grabbed onto railings and doors – intending to stay, prosecutors said. Officer Bianchini performed an emergency takedown on Clay and suffered a cut to his left index finger and knuckle, causing bleeding, prosecutors said.

Clay said he was patted down at the party and an officer began to escort him out, and he began to resist arrest, prosecutors said.

Neighbors said the steady stream of raging parties have been an ongoing issue.

“It’s been a problem since day one,” said Michael Wulfstat. “It basically shakes the entire building all night long, sometimes till 5 or 6 in the morning. When I come out after a weekend there’s throw up, beer bottles, cups all over the place.”

The second floor of the building next door to Wulfstat gets rented out on sites like Airbnb, and it was one of those parties police busted.

It’s not the first time this has happened in Chicago. Nearly a year ago a party at an Airbnb rental turned into a seven-hour SWAT standoff in Lincoln Park.

Police found two assault rifles and seven handguns.

And just months ago after a deadly mass shooting at an Airbnb party in California, Airbnb chief executive officer Brian Chesky had enough, tweeting a ban on house parties, but the ban didn’t do much for the listing on Milwaukee Avenue.

CBS 2 asked how the Milwaukee Avenue location met Airbnb’s standards. They said they are still trying to figure that out.

An Airbnb spokesperson said the listing was removed from the company’s website Saturday, calling what happened “unacceptable.”

The representative said if you have a problem with Airbnb neighbors there’s a 24-hour hotline where you can reach out.