CHICAGO (CBS) — Now that marijuana is legal in Illinois the city hosted the first fair aimed at helping people get into the pot business.
The “Cannabis Resource Fair” was at the University of Illinois Chicago Forum Saturday.
It was a chance to speak face-to-face with industry experts and entrepreneurs.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot also touted the potential benefit for people of color.
“To use this new industry as a powerful tool to expand social equity as we work to rebuild and grow our neighborhoods,” she said.
The forum also featured legal experts offering help with getting marijuana arrest records cleared, including information about new laws and regulations.