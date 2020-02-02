CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago hit a record high of 52 degrees this Groundhog Day at O’Hare International Airport – beating the old record of 51 set in 1992.
The previous record high of 51 degrees for Feb. 2 happened to be the coldest record high for any day of the year in Chicago.
It will remain dry until early Tuesday morning, and then a light mix changing to light snow is coming – but under an inch is expected.
Dry until late Monday night into early Tuesday. GFS is spitting out under an inche of accumulation. Join me on @cbschicago at 5:30 and 10 tonight for the lates. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/pgSHQ86Huv
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) February 2, 2020
On Sunday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low in the lower 30s.
It will be mostly cloudy and near 40 on Monday.
As for the rest of the week, it will be turning colder with 30s for highs Wednesday through Saturday, and then warming up into the 40s with some rain on Sunday.
— Tim McGill