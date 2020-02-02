  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Dan Ryan Expressway, expressway shooting, Illinois State Police, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public to find a gunman who shot a man on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.

It happened at 2:55 a.m. in the southbound local lanes at 60th Street.

Troopers arrived to find a car crashed and the driver with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A male front-seat passenger was uninjured, police said.

All local southbound lanes between Garfield Boulevard and 63rd Street were closed at 3:42 a.m. for an investigation and reopened at 7:55 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows anything about it is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400.