CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public to find a gunman who shot a man on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.
It happened at 2:55 a.m. in the southbound local lanes at 60th Street.
Troopers arrived to find a car crashed and the driver with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A male front-seat passenger was uninjured, police said.
All local southbound lanes between Garfield Boulevard and 63rd Street were closed at 3:42 a.m. for an investigation and reopened at 7:55 a.m.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows anything about it is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400.