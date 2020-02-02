No. 19 Illini Fall To No. 18 IowaLuka Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, bounced back from a slow start to score 25 points and No. 18 Iowa clamped down in the final four minutes to beat No. 19 Illinois on Sunday.

Raptors' 11th Straight Win Comes At Bulls' ExpenseTerence Davis scored a career-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors tied a team record with their 11th straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Blackhawks Top Arizona Coyotes In ShootoutPatrick Kane scored in the overtime shootout and ran his points streak to 12 games, and Corey Crawford stopped both shootout attempts he faced, leading the Chicago Blackhawks a win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

DePaul Women’s Basketball Looks For Best Start In Team HistoryThe Blue Demons haven't lost a game since December 16th, they are a perfect 9-0 in big east play, currently on a 10-game winning streak, and their confidence builds with every victory.

NBA All-Stars To Wear Kobe's No. 24 and Gianna's No. 2It'll matter to Chicago-area charities, which will benefit from however many quarters Team LeBron and Team Giannis win that night.

WATCH: Super Bowl 54 Commercial Previews Featuring President Trump, Maisie Williams, Jason Momoa And MorePreview this Sunday's best commercials from Presidential candidates to cars and everything in between.