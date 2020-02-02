CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is dead after a shooting in West Englewood on Sunday afternoon, police said.
In the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue, a white sport-utility vehicle headed east on 56th Street toward Ashland Avenue pulled up to the boy, whose age has not been specified.
Three men jumped out and began fighting with the boy. During the fight, one of the assailants pulled a gun and shot the boy multiple times, police said.
The assailants fled west on 56th Street, police said.
Meanwhile, the boy was rushed to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Preliminary information indicated that he was 15.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said detectives have recovered video showing a sport-utility vehicle pulling up and three assailants getting out.
Guglielmi asked that anyone with information go to CPDTIP.com.
As of just before 5 p.m., there was no one in custody.