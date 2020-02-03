  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– An 85-year-old man was found dead in a fire in a senior living facility in Aurora.

Fire crews responded to a second alarm fire in Aurora and found the man on the fourth floor.

 

The incident took place in the 400 block of North Constitution Drive.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the victim’s room.

This is a developing story.