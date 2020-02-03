CHICAGO (CBS)– An 85-year-old man was found dead in a fire in a senior living facility in Aurora.
Fire crews responded to a second alarm fire in Aurora and found the man on the fourth floor.
APD Detectives are assisting @aurorailfire with a death investigation from a second alarm fire in the 400 block of North Constitution Drive. pic.twitter.com/uyiaBBGvwh
— Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 3, 2020
The incident took place in the 400 block of North Constitution Drive.
According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the victim’s room.
This is a developing story.