CHICAGO (CBS) — Change is here! We’ll be going from a too-brief warm, sunny pattern to a colder and more active pattern this week.
On Monday night, clouds increase and there is a chance for drizzle by morning. The low for Monday night is 32.
On Tuesday, a little drizzle or patchy freezing drizzle is possible. Some temperatures may hover near freezing briefly, allowing for a small window of freezing drizzle in the morning.
It will also be breezy, with northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, gusting to near 35 to 40 mph.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is also in effect for our entire lakeshore, for high waves and flooding along the lake due to strong northeast winds. The times vary for each county, but essentially it’s Monday night through Tuesday.
A weak system looks to brush the Chicago area on Wednesday night, but the impacts aren’t completely clear yet. It does appear some light snow will be possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning, but it still remains uncertain how much impact we’ll see.
Some additional light snow showers or flurries may be possible Friday as well.