CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is going to be a mostly cloudy day.
Pretty nice Monday by February standards pic.twitter.com/XSgrSADzHT
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 3, 2020
Temperatures will remain in the low 40s throughout the day.
A glance at the week ahead pic.twitter.com/4xYYK96fOf
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 3, 2020
The next chance for mixed precipitation is on Tuesday into Wednesday.
As that snow shifts north in this latest model run, we might be picking up some minor amounts through early Thursday. Need to keep tracking this! pic.twitter.com/kxuPQe8BdU
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 3, 2020
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Tuesday’s system will be mostly in southern areas. Chicago areas are expected to be grazed by the wintry mix on Tuesday.
A bit active Tue and Wed. Back to the 30s tomorrow pic.twitter.com/B0gEcaAUOP
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 3, 2020
Temperatures will be slightly cooler this week.