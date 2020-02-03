Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Monday weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is going to be a mostly cloudy day.

Temperatures will remain in the low 40s throughout the day.

The next chance for mixed precipitation is on Tuesday into Wednesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Tuesday’s system will be mostly in southern areas. Chicago areas are expected to be grazed by the wintry mix on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler this week.