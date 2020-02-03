(CBS) — Chicago Public Schools Inspector General Nicholas Schuler resigned on Monday, city officials confirmed, amid an investigation into allegations that Schuler threatened and insulted workers in the office.
In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she accepted the resignation of the school district’s watchdog.
“The mayor thanks Mr. Schuler for his years of dedicated service to Chicago Public Schools and the City of Chicago. The Chicago Public Schools inspector general performs the critical role of ensuring the integrity of important functions within Chicago Public Schools, particularly regarding allegations of sexual assault or abuse. As a result, the mayor’s office will immediately begin the search for a replacement to ensure the rights of all students, teachers and staff remain protected.”
Schuler had been inspector general since 2014. No reason was given for his resignation, which is effective at the end of February.
Schuler's response to me via email:
A source close to the CPS IG office told CBS 2 that an outside law firm is investigating Schuler after complaints of a toxic work environment, including physical threats and personal insults by Schuler. The investigation began about six months ago.
News of the investigation was reported by the Sun-Times late last week.
Most recently, an IG investigation into last school year found more than 30 instances of disturbing behavior by teachers and others who work in the schools.