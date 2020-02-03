CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban family is now suing School District 98, after finding permanent marker scribbled on their 8-year-old’s back.
Last week, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported that the boy, Gianni Fata-Roden, had marking on his back after he got home from Oak Elementary in Berwyn.
His parents, in the suit, say their son, who has autism. has been abused at school for more than four years.
The second-grader has limited speech skills. His mom, Lucia Roden, feels like she needs to speak up for him.
“I want to know what the gap is here – how did this happen, you know? I just want answers,” Roden told CBS 2 last week. “Any mom would want answers.”
The marker was scribbled across Gianni’s shoulders and the back of his head.
His parents called the school and asked what happened – concerned because he’s in a special one-on-one classroom with the highest level of supervision.
“Everybody’s just pointing the fingers at each other and nobody’s taking responsibility,” said Gianni’s father, Steven Roden.