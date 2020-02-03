CHICAGO (CBS) — In the first month of legal marijuana use in Illinois, the state reported $39.2 million in sales.
That total includes $8.6 million in sales to out of state residents.
Dispensaries conducted 972,045 transactions over 31 days, the state’s Illinois Department Of Financial and Professional Regulations reported.
Total sales slowed after the first five days in January, which amounted to nearly $11 million.
Dispensaries recorded 271,169 transactions over the five days.
An initial tax revenue estimate will be available by the end of February, when the first tax payments from the dispensaries are due.
The state noted that as part of its focus on equity, 25 percent of cannabis sales tax revenues will support its Restore, Reinvest and Renew, or R3, program, which seeks to address the economic impact of disinvestment, violence, and historic overuse of the criminal justice system.