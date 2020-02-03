CHICAGO (CBS)– After 5 years, Chicago’s Country LakeShake will take a hiatus, festival organizers announced on Twitter.
After 5 amazing years of country music on the lakefront, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Country LakeShake will be taking a hiatus. Any future plans will be announced accordingly. pic.twitter.com/HtffEV5hXY
— LakeShake Festival (@LakeShakeFest) January 31, 2020
LakeShake is a popular country music festival in the city.
Organizers did not provide a reason for the hiatus but did say “any future plans will be announced accordingly.”
Fans replied to the tweet saying they are “heartbroken” and “so sad” to hear this news. One fan replied stating she hopes it’s a short hiatus.