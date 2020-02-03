Filed Under:Chicago, country music, LakeShake

CHICAGO (CBS)– After 5 years, Chicago’s Country LakeShake will take a hiatus, festival organizers announced on Twitter.

LakeShake is a popular country music festival in the city.

Organizers did not provide a reason for the hiatus but did say “any future plans will be announced accordingly.”

Fans replied to the tweet saying they are “heartbroken” and “so sad” to hear this news. One fan replied stating she hopes it’s a short hiatus.