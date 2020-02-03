



— A lot of questions have been bubbling up over what the Chicago Public Schools is calling serious misconduct at Lincoln Park High School.

As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported, it is so serious, in fact, that the principal and assistant principal at the school, 2001 N. Orchard St., have been fired. Meanwhile, the boys’ basketball team has been scrapped.

CBS 2 has learned that there are four investigations in progress involving Lincoln Park High School, with a range much wider than earlier reported.

One involves a report of misconduct involving the boys’ basketball team on an overnight trip, a second involves an allegation of sexual misconduct, a third involves student-on-student retaliation, and a fourth has to do with a separate report of sexual misconduct involving the girls’ basketball team, according to the school’s Office of Student Protections.

CPS told parents about the four executives at a meeting at the school Monday evening, CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported.

The Athletics Department’s failures included dishonesty toward families, athletic recruitment violations, and financial misconduct, according to a source close to the Chicago Public Schools investigation. Administrative failures are also much wider than first reported and included retaliation against complaints, school leaders interfering with the investigation, and withholding of evidence, the source said.

Despite the new information, parents, students, and teachers all continued to come out in support of the fired principal and vice principal at the meeting.

Meanwhile, students walked out of the school in protest on Monday.

During Christmas week at the Motor City Roundball Classic in the Detroit suburb of Mount Clemens, Michigan, the Lincoln Park Lions varsity boys’ basketball team won two of their three games.

A week after the Detroit trip, the school’s principal said the “overnight trip over winter break… was not a school-sponsored event.

An investigation followed, and last Friday, Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield were removed from their positions.

The basketball coach and dean of the school have also been reassigned, and as the school put it, “the remainder of the varsity boys’ basketball season has been suspended until further notice.”

“We went there to play basketball. We had a tournament. We did very well there. We went two-and-three,” a protesting Lincoln Park basketball player said Monday. “We’re going down the drain. All our hard work is for nothing.”

As students marched for their administrators to return, basketball players told Tye something did happen on the trip.

“Down in Detroit, one of our players got suspended for two games down there, because they were up so late till like 1:30 for playing a video game,” said Lincoln Park basketball player Ismail Habib, “and our coaches caught them playing a video game.”

There have been reports that one of the students was involved in a sexual encounter on the trip, but the student who spoke to Tye insisted that no such thing occurred.

“Nothing happened like that,” Habib said.

Habib started a petition to get school leaders and his season back. The Chicago Public Schools’ lack of clarity is muddying scholarship opportunities for players on the 13th best team in the state.

“I feel like it’s either somebody hating on our team because this is the first year we are actually doing good,” he said. “As a team, as a program — we haven’t had success like this in years, years.”