CHICAGO (CBS)– Students at Lincoln Park High School are planning to walk out of class on Monday.
This comes after Chicago Public Schools fired both the interim principal and assistant principal.
Students say they want their principal and assistant principal back at school, so they are walking out of this building later Monday morning.
CPS hasn’t explained why the two were fired, but reports say it’s due to a student sex scandal.
According to a letter sent to parents on Friday, the two were fired because of “multiple allegations of serious misconduct.”
The issue involves the varsity boys basketball team.
Not only were interim principal John Thuet and assistant principal Michelle Brumfield fired, the letter adds the boys basketball coach Donovan Robinson was re-assigned pending the outcome of an investigation.
But it doesn’t end there, CPS also suspended the top ranked varsity boys’ basketball team for the rest of the season.
CPS will talk about the changes with parents and families at 6 p.m.