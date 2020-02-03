  • CBS 2On Air

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Police were investigating Monday after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Elmwood Park over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 77th Avenue in Elmwood Park, local police said.

The victim was shot outside a friend’s house and died four hours later at an area hospital, police said.

He was identified as Andres Damian-Salgato.

Police said it is believed that the victim and the gunman knew each other, and the incident was isolated.

The shooting remained under investigation Monday.