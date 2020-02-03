ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Police were investigating Monday after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Elmwood Park over the weekend.
The shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 77th Avenue in Elmwood Park, local police said.
The victim was shot outside a friend’s house and died four hours later at an area hospital, police said.
He was identified as Andres Damian-Salgato.
Police said it is believed that the victim and the gunman knew each other, and the incident was isolated.
The shooting remained under investigation Monday.