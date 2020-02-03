BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 90-year-old woman who was reported missing from Berwyn Monday.
Rosa Ramirez is a Hispanic female who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has gray hair with red in the back, Berwyn police said.
Ramirez was last seen at 2100 S. Kenilworth Ave. in Berwyn at 11:50 a.m. Monday.
She left the area on foot, police said.
Police said Ramirez has a condition that puts her in danger, but they were not more specific.
Anyone with information on Ramirez’s whereabouts is asked to call (708) 795-2160.