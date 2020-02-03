CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were advising the public to watch for a dangerous duo who attacked a man on a Chicago Transit Authority bus.
The attack happened at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, on a No. 29 State Street bus at Roosevelt Road.
The assailants attacked the man with pepper spray, spat on him, and stole his backpack, police said.
One of the suspects is described as an African-American female wearing a black jacket with a gray hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a pink headband. The other is described as an African-American female wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a beige-colored plaid headband.
Police reminded the public to be aware of surroundings, call 911 immediately to report suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assistant, and provide information to the police.
Anyone with information about this attack is asked call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.