CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens were shot Tuesday evening in the Wentworth Gardens public housing development.
The shooting happened at 8:18 p.m. in the 200 block of West 38th Place, near Wentworth Avenue.
A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk when they heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.
The younger victim was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, police said. He was reported in critical condition.
The older victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right hip and right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting late Tuesday.