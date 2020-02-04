



Chicago’s famous Auto Show kicks off at McCormick Place on Feb. 8, here’s what you need to know.

The nation’s largest auto show runs from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Feb. 8-17 (Closes at 8 p.m on Feb. 17). Admission is $13 for adults, $8 for seniors 62 years and older and $8 for children 7 to 12 years old.

Attractions

Visitors can take a look at nearly 1,000 vehicles on display including convertibles, crossovers, electric, hybrid luxury, concept and many more.

The auto show will feature four indoor test track experiences including Camp jeep, Land rover Above and Beyond Tour Track, Kia Torque and the Ram Truck Territory. There will also be six outdoor ride-and-drive experiences featuring green vehicles.

With fun for the whole family, visitors can also win prizes, participate in simulations and experience VR goggles.

Special Events

Throughout the auto show, check out special events for discounts and additional festivities.

Woman’s Day- Women can in with $8 tickets on Feb. 11. There will be woman’s Day events from 2 to 8 p.m.

Food Drive- Bring three cans of food to donate and get into the auto show for just $8. The food collected will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.

Hispanic Heritage Day- On Feb. 14 there will be special themed programs showcasing the Hispanic culture.

Miles Per Hour- The Chicago Area Runners Association will host a one-hour run on a 2.4 mile loop through the auto show. The run will take place on Feb. 16 and participants must register online.

Family Day- Bring your family on Feb. 17 for a President’s Day filled with family fun.

Parking

McCormick Place offers parking in the A, B and C lots that range from $17 to $25. Lots are $11 after 6 p.m. Accessible parking is an option at McCormick Place.

There is also parking available at Soldier Field South parking lot for $25 during the day and 410 after 6 p.m.

On weekends and Presidents Day, the auto show runs a free shuttle bus service from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages.