Delays, Confusion As Campaigns Await Results Of Iowa Caucus
CHICAGO (CBS)– A deadly fire broke out in Cicero overnight.

CBS 2 has learned a 5-year-old boy and an elderly man were the victims of the massive fire.

The fire broke out at a two-story property around 1 a.m. near 12th Place and Cicero Avenue.

Flames spread to multiple buildings and several other suburban fire departments were helping knock out the heavy flames.

Officials said the wind played a role in the fire spreading.

This is a developing story.