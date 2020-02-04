CHICAGO (CBS)– A deadly fire broke out in Cicero overnight.
#BREAKING: 2 dead, including a 5-year-old child, after a big fire broke out inside a Cicero home near Cicero & 12th Place overnight.
Cicero Ave shut down at Roosevelt while crews work.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/OVsSU3aZtg
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) February 4, 2020
CBS 2 has learned a 5-year-old boy and an elderly man were the victims of the massive fire.
The fire broke out at a two-story property around 1 a.m. near 12th Place and Cicero Avenue.
Cicero Avenue now back open after nearly 7-hour closure while crews battled deadly apartment building fire that killed a 5yo boy & his grandpa.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ID5ojGWw7h
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) February 4, 2020
Flames spread to multiple buildings and several other suburban fire departments were helping knock out the heavy flames.
Officials said the wind played a role in the fire spreading.
This is a developing story.