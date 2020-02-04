CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois State Representative Luis Arroyo is scheduled back in court later Tuesday.
And he could be ready to plead guilty.
Arroyo was arrested in October for bribing an Illinois state senator, in return for the senator’s support of sweepstakes-related legislation.
The bill would have benefited one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.
Court filings late last week suggest Arroyo could be working on a plea deal. Arroyo resigned from the Illinois House.
If he pleads guilty, it would be the first conviction against an elected official in multiple public corruption investigations.