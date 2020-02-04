Staples Center Removes Public's Massive Kobe Bryant MemorialBryant's widow, Vanessa, had requested items, which were to be cataloged and shipped to the family. Flowers will be composted and spread around plants near Staples Center.

Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIVPatrick Mahomes engineered a third straight double-digit comeback to win the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1970.

Kansas City Chiefs Top San Francisco 49ers In Super Bowl LIVThe Chiefs have won Super Bowl LIV. This is Andy Reid's first Super Bowl victory as a head coach, and his first Super Bowl appearance since 2005 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

No. 19 Illini Fall To No. 18 IowaLuka Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, bounced back from a slow start to score 25 points and No. 18 Iowa clamped down in the final four minutes to beat No. 19 Illinois on Sunday.

Raptors' 11th Straight Win Comes At Bulls' ExpenseTerence Davis scored a career-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors tied a team record with their 11th straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Blackhawks Top Arizona Coyotes In ShootoutPatrick Kane scored in the overtime shootout and ran his points streak to 12 games, and Corey Crawford stopped both shootout attempts he faced, leading the Chicago Blackhawks a win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.