CHICAGO (CBS) — The clouds aren’t going away any time soon and neither is the threat of more snow for this week.
Right now, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory remains in place for the area. It’s set to expire later Tuesday night.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, clouds will continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
“That’s when we’ll see light accumulating snow into Thursday,” Ellis said.
The snow will be light and it’ll likely fall between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., just in time for the evening rush hour.
“Snow may pick up briefly overnight, but overall is expected to be light. Most locations will receive about an inch or two by Thursday morning, with a few spots reaching three inches,” Ellis noted.
Looking ahead to the later part of the week, clouds will hang around on Friday and into the weekend with a chance of flurries on Friday and the possibility of a light wintry mix Sunday night.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with lake effect flurries. Low of 24.
WEDNESDAY: Flurries along the lake. Cloudy for most of the day. High of 36.
THURSDAY: Light snow showers continues with accumulation averaging one to three inches. High 34.