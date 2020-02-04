CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois State Representative Luis Arroyo entered a not guilty plea in court on Tuesday to federal corruption charges.
He wanted to waive right of indictment by a grand jury and the judge accepted it.
Arroyo, 65, was arrested in October for bribing an Illinois state senator, in return for the senator’s support of sweepstakes-related legislation.
The bill would have benefited one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.
Arroyo is charged with one count of federal program bribery, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
Arroyo resigned from the Illinois House.
“It has been a sincere honor and a true privilege to serve the people of the state of Illinois as its State Representative from the Third District. In doing so I took great pride in being a strong independent voice from my constituents,” Arroyo wrote in his letter to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.
He’s set for a status hearing in March.
RELATED: Rep. Luis Arroyo, Charged With Bribery, Resigns From Illinois House