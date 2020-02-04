From CBS News:Delays, Confusion As Campaigns Await Results Of Iowa Caucus
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a breezy day with cooler temperatures.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, freezing drizzles are possible Tuesday morning.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect due to high winds causing high waves around the lake. The advisory is in effect until Wednesday around 6 a.m.

Snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday and it could bring higher accumulation in some areas.

By Thursday around noon, northern areas could see over 3 inches of snow.

 