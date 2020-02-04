CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a breezy day with cooler temperatures.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, freezing drizzles are possible Tuesday morning.
Freezing drizzle possible this morning pic.twitter.com/R6zbb2Hwrn
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 4, 2020
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect due to high winds causing high waves around the lake. The advisory is in effect until Wednesday around 6 a.m.
High wave potential today. Waves 8-11' pic.twitter.com/SC2f31J2zV
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 4, 2020
Snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday and it could bring higher accumulation in some areas.
By early Friday pic.twitter.com/C8bYF9Aprj
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 4, 2020
By Thursday around noon, northern areas could see over 3 inches of snow.