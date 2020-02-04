CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Joliet want the public’s help in finding two masked suspects who sprayed a disinfectant on produce in Walmart.
Authorities said on Sunday February 2, officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious incident at a Walmart located in the 1400 block of Route 59.
According to police, one of the suspects put on a yellow medical mask, sprayed Lysol on food, clothing as well as health and beauty items in the store.
One of the suspects had a handmade sign on his back that said “Caution I Have The Coronavirus.”
They were seen leaving in a white 2003 GMC Yukon registered to Oswego Illinois. Authorities said the suspects are two white males, possibly in their 20s.
Walmart estimates the lost of produce at over $7,000. The cleanup costs are over $2,400.
The images come from store surveillance security cameras.
If anyone has information on the identity of the individuals, they can contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.
They can also call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or go online to the Crime Stoppers site.