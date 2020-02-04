CHICAGO (CBS)– Students at Lincoln Park High School are stepping out of class again and stepping up for their fired principal and assistant principal.
Parents and students are not happy about the firings and now feel CPS isn’t telling them everything they need to know.
Teachers, parents and students packed the auditorium Monday night. They wanted to know why John Thuet and Michelle Brumfield were fired.
Earlier in the day, more than a hundred students walked out of class in protest.
The district later revealed they are conducting four separate ongoing investigations.
One for sexual misconduct, where administrators failed to follow reporting mandates. Another for retaliation against witnesses and those filing complaints. A third for interference, CPS is accusing school leaders of withholding evidence and a fourth for misconduct, where students were not protected.
Ultimately, district leaders say there have been multiple sexual misconduct allegations at the school.
CPS said a complaint involved the boys’ basketball team which is why their season has been suspended.
Students aren’t satisfied. They plan to walkout of class again Tuesday afternoon.