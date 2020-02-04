CHICAGO (CBS)– A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with using dating apps in a string of robberies.
According to police, Davion Johnson, 20, was identified as the offender in robberies that took place on Nov. 5, Nov. 6 and Jan. 23. Police said Johnson connected with his victims on a dating app.
CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reported on a string of dating app robberies, including the one on Jan. 23 near the W Hotel on North Lake Shore Drive that Johnson was charged in.
Police cannot confirm Johnson is responsible for the other robbery incidents.
Johnson was charged with armed robbery and is expected back in court on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.