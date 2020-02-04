WASHINGTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump was delivering his State of the Union Address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Tuesday night, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in the audience.
Lightfoot attended the State of the Union as an invited guest of U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Illinois).
Standing proudly with my friend @RepRobinKelly against the reckless and dangerous policies of @realDonaldTrump. We’ll always fight for working families. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/LT12spiwE3
— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 5, 2020
Also attending was Aurora police Chief Kirsten Ziman.
She represented the victims of the workplace rampage coming upon a year ago in Aurora.
On Feb. 15 of last year, Gary Martin opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora – killing five of his coworkers and injuring five officers.
“I realized the magnitude of the event and who I’m representing,” Ziman said.
Ziman attended the State of the Union speech as a guest of Rep. Bill Foster (D-Illinois).