From CBS News:Delays, Confusion As Campaigns Await Results Of Iowa Caucus
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crystal Lake, Metra, Metra UP Northwest

CHICAGO (CBS)– Metra UP-NW riders can expect delays after a derailment in the Crystal Lake rail yard.

A Metra spokesperson told CBS 2 the incident took place at a Union Pacific rail yard and it was Metra equipment that derailed.

One Metra UP-NW train has been canceled and the spokesperson said there could be others.

No other lines are impacted by this incident.

This is a developing story. 