CHICAGO (CBS)– Metra UP-NW riders can expect delays after a derailment in the Crystal Lake rail yard.
Metra Alert UP-NW – Due to a derailment in the Crystal Lake Yard, some UPNW trains will not operate. Customers should expect delays up to 30 minutes and listen to platform announcements for potential track changes.
— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) February 4, 2020
A Metra spokesperson told CBS 2 the incident took place at a Union Pacific rail yard and it was Metra equipment that derailed.
One Metra UP-NW train has been canceled and the spokesperson said there could be others.
No other lines are impacted by this incident.
This is a developing story.