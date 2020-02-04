CHICAGO (CBS) — St. Barnabas School in Beverly will reopen Wednesday, after it canceled classes for the day because of a flu outbreak.
A total of 25 percent of the student body missed school on Tuesday, and viruses also started spreading to the staff.
The school said more than 137 students were sick – not just with the flu, but with strep throat and stomach bugs.
Doctors advise that people should not resume school or work for four to five days when they come down with the flu, or influenza A/B.
The school had an e-learning day on Tuesday. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade had to access their teachers’ Googles sites and complete any required school work.
The Chicago Archdiocese said it will sanitize both school buildings for the second time in as many months.
St. Barnabas is located at 10121 S. Longwood Dr.