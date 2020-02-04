CHICAGO (CBS) — A street performer was attacked with a knife Tuesday afternoon at the Jackson Red Line station downtown.
Police said around 1:35 p.m., the 26-year-old male street performer was on the platform when a woman of about 30 came up and started quarreling.
Police earlier said the man and woman might have known each other, but later described the woman as “unknown.”
The woman took out a knife and struck the victim with it, and fled through the train station, police said.
The man suffered a laceration to his left arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.
The woman was identified on scene by witnesses and placed into custody by responding officers, police said.
Charges were pending Tuesday afternoon.
The Chicago Transit Authority tweeted that Red Line trains were briefly halted at the station due to police activity.
[Significant Delays] Red Line trains are running w/residual delays following earlier police activity near Jackson. Service is resuming, allow extra time.
— cta (@cta) February 4, 2020
Service resumed shortly afterward, but with significant delays.
