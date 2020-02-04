HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — A suspect was in custody Tuesday night after a woman was shot during a domestic dispute in a car at a Hammond gas station.
Around 3:50 p.m., Hammond police were called to the Citgo station at 169th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard after the report that the woman was shot in the car.
Officers took the suspect into custody and believed the shooting to be the result of a domestic dispute, police said.
The woman was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
A child was also in the car, but was not injured, police said.
The investigation continued late Tuesday.