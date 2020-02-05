  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is expanding his campaign office space for the Democratic presidential nomination in Illinois.

In addition to a the state headquarters already open downtown, Bloomberg’s campaign has also opened offices at 1130 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. in the Edgewater neighborhood, and 712 E. 87th St. in the Chatham neighborhood.

Downstate, the campaign has also opened offices in Springfield, Belleville, and the Quad Cities.

The campaign is also adding 80 campaign staffers.