CHICAGO (CBS) — The NBA trade deadline was less than 24 hours away Wednesday night.
The Bulls were in a bit of a tough spot, because injuries have hit their lineup hard the last month. Four top rotation guys are out, which makes it harder for them to gauge exactly what they have and for other teams to assess as well.
The Bulls’ dealmakers, John Paxson and Gar Forman, were at practice Wednesday. At 19-33, the team is a season-worst 14 games below .500.
Denzel Valentine and Thaddeus Young are the names popping up the most to be traded. Young said he understands it’s a business, and trade talk doesn’t bother him.
“It’s no stress on me,” said Young. “It might be stress on my wife and kids because they have to move and stuff like that. But no stress on me. I just have to go out there and just play basketball.”
“I don’t think there’s much going on,” said head coach Jim Boylen. “Overall it’s been light around the league, not only us. We’ll wait and see. We’ve got another day, so sometimes things pick up and sometimes they don’t.”