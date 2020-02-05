  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boys' Basketball Coach, Curie High School, Mike Oliver

CHICAGO (CBS) — The boys’ basketball coach at Curie High School has been removed from his position after a claim of a physical altercation with a student.

The Chicago Public Schools announced Coach Mike Oliver has been removed from the school, 4959 S. Archer Ave.

The CPS Office of Student Protections and Title IX are investigating what happened, according to CPS, which did not immediately provide further details.

Curie is the top high school basketball team in the Chicago area. The team won a state championship a few years ago.