CHICAGO (CBS) — The boys’ basketball coach at Curie High School has been removed from his position after a claim of a physical altercation with a student.
The Chicago Public Schools announced Coach Mike Oliver has been removed from the school, 4959 S. Archer Ave.
The CPS Office of Student Protections and Title IX are investigating what happened, according to CPS, which did not immediately provide further details.
Curie is the top high school basketball team in the Chicago area. The team won a state championship a few years ago.