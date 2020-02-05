CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man who they say shot at a woman in the East Garfield Park neighborhood and then barricaded himself in a home.
Police were called to the 2700 block of West Gladys Avenue at 8:43 a.m. for a call of a person with a gun.
A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were involved in a quarrel in a home on the block, police said. The woman removed herself and left the home, but the man followed, took out a gun, and fired shots in the woman’s direction, police said.
The gunman fled back into the house, warranting a barricade response from SWAT officers. But he was later arrested without further incident, police said.
No injuries were reported and charges were pending late Wednesday.