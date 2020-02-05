CHICAGO (CBS) — Seniors in Bronzeville got a visit from the Fire Department on Wednesday after a small fire at their high-rise.
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Paul G. Stewart Center, at 400 E. 41st St. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was small, and nobody had to go to the hospital.
The American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois said they provided assistance to three adults who were displaced with temporary housing and health and mental health services.