Field Of Dreams In Iowa Preparing To Host White Sox Vs. Yankees Game In August; 'It’s Going To Be Surreal For Us'Dyersville Chamber of Commerce executive director Karla Thompson said hotels up to an hour away are already booked, and MLB hasn’t even sold any tickets yet.

Blackhawks Fall To Minnesota Wild In OvertimeMatt Dumba scored with 2:39 remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Bulls’ Zach LaVine Shooting To Make History During NBA All-Star Weekend We’re about 10 days away from NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. The Bulls won’t be represented in the game, but as CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported Tuesday, they will be in another star-studded contest.

Staples Center Removes Public's Massive Kobe Bryant MemorialBryant's widow, Vanessa, had requested items, which were to be cataloged and shipped to the family. Flowers will be composted and spread around plants near Staples Center.

Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIVPatrick Mahomes engineered a third straight double-digit comeback to win the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1970.

