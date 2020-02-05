CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot on a Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted stop Wednesday morning, police said.
Police said the victim was shot in the back around 10:35 a.m. on the third car of a Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted station at 430 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police will review surveillance video footage to try to identify the shooter. All CTA trains are equipped with multiple HD cameras, and the station itself also has multiple cameras.
430 S HALSTED – Detectives and officers are responding to a man shot aboard a Blue Line train. All train cars are blanketed in HD camera technology and that will help us put a story together and identify suspects. Chief Fred Waller also responding & will brief media. pic.twitter.com/6eDjLwG72C
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 5, 2020
A Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.
The shooter fled the scene, police said.
The CTA said Blue Line trains were temporarily halted after the shooting.
Trains were running again shortly before 11 a.m., but were bypassing the UIC-Halsted stop as police investigate the shooting.
The CTA is providing shuttle bus service between the LaSalle and Racine stops on the Blue Line.
This is a developing story…