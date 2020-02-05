  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot on a Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted stop Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the victim was shot in the back around 10:35 a.m. on the third car of a Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted station at 430 S. Halsted St.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police will review surveillance video footage to try to identify the shooter. All CTA trains are equipped with multiple HD cameras, and the station itself also has multiple cameras.

A Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.

The shooter fled the scene, police said.

Chicago police tape off the entrance to the UIC-Halsted stop on the Blue Line, after a man was shot on a CTA train on Feb. 5, 2020. (Credit: CBS)

The CTA said Blue Line trains were temporarily halted after the shooting.

Trains were running again shortly before 11 a.m., but were bypassing the UIC-Halsted stop as police investigate the shooting.

The CTA is providing shuttle bus service between the LaSalle and Racine stops on the Blue Line.

This is a developing story…