CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a reported carjacking on Wednesday in the 700 block of North Paulina in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.
A 20 year old man was walking to his gray, four-door Madza sedan, when he was approached by two unknown male offenders around 7:30 a.m.
One of the men robbed the victim of unspecified belongings, then struck the victim in the head with a weapon.
The two suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled southbound. The victim declined medical attention.
The first suspect was described as a black male, 18 to 25 years old, six feet tall, 170 pounds, wearing a grey puffy coat with a fur collar and khaki pants.
The second suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 25 years old, six feet tall, wearing navy blue pants.
No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.