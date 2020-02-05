FROM CBS NEWS:Senators Acquit President Trump Of Both Articles Of Impeachment
Filed Under:carjacking, Paulina, Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a reported carjacking on Wednesday in the 700 block of North Paulina in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

A 20 year old man was walking to his gray, four-door Madza sedan, when he was approached by two unknown male offenders around 7:30 a.m.

One of the men robbed the victim of unspecified belongings, then struck the victim in the head with a weapon.

The two suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled southbound. The victim declined medical attention.

The first suspect was described as a black male, 18 to 25 years old, six feet tall,  170 pounds, wearing a grey puffy coat with a fur collar and khaki pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 25 years old,  six feet tall, wearing navy blue pants.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.