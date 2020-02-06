CHICAGO (CBS)– The 2020 Chicago Auto Show kicks off this weekend. Take a look at the preview of the Ford GT.
The Ford GT is improved for 2020 with increased horsepower and upgraded engine cooling.
The car seats two and the car’s price ranges from $400,000 to $1,200,000.
One of the two new appearances is the Ford GT Liquid Carbon, a limited edition option that features exposed carbon fiber body, completely free of paint color.
This model also features carbon fiber wheels. Owners can choose titanium lugnuts, six-point racing harness anchors, five interior options and five caliper colors.
The 2020 GT’s EcoBoost engine is an addition that features a broader torque band and revised engine calibration plus mechanical upgrades that include gallery-cooled pistons and higher-energy ignition coils.