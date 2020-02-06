Lehner Makes 38 Stops, But Blackhawks Lose To Boston BruinsCharlie McAvoy scored 1:19 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Curie High School Boys' Basketball Coach Mike Oliver Removed After Claim Of Altercation With StudentThe boys’ basketball coach at Curie High School has been removed from his position after a claim of a physical altercation with a student.

Bulls Quiet So Far Heading Into NBA Trade DeadlineThe NBA trade deadline was less than 24 hours away Wednesday night.

Field Of Dreams In Iowa Preparing To Host White Sox Vs. Yankees Game In August; 'It’s Going To Be Surreal For Us'Dyersville Chamber of Commerce executive director Karla Thompson said hotels up to an hour away are already booked, and MLB hasn’t even sold any tickets yet.

Blackhawks Fall To Minnesota Wild In OvertimeMatt Dumba scored with 2:39 remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Bulls’ Zach LaVine Shooting To Make History During NBA All-Star Weekend We’re about 10 days away from NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. The Bulls won’t be represented in the game, but as CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported Tuesday, they will be in another star-studded contest.