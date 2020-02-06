CHICAGO (CBS) — A 38-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing a street performer Tuesday afternoon at a Loop subway station.
Barbara Johnson, of Blue Island, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
Police said, around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, she walked up to a 26-year-old man playing the guitar at the Jackson Red Line station, and started arguing with him.
The woman then pulled out a knife and stabbed the man on the left arm.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. His guitar was destroyed in the attack.
Witnesses identified Johnson as his attacker, and she was arrested at the scene.