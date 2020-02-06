EYE ON WEATHER:A Dusting Of Snow For Some, A Dumping For Others; Watch Robb Ellis' Forecast
CHICAGO (CBS)– Light snow continues to fall Thursday in the Chicago area after a night of heavier snow. Slick roads could impact your morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Northwest Indiana and some downstate counties until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Light snow showers are expected for the rest of Thursday morning and into the day, bringing an additional inch of snow.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Chicago areas could see higher amounts of lake effect snow throughout Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed 211 snow vehicles to respond to the snow Wednesday night. Salt spreaders will work on keeping the city’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive safe for cars and buses until the snow stops, and will later transition to residential streets if needed.

Lake-effect snow should wrap up before sunrise Friday morning, but a little morning snow could be possible.