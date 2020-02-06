CHICAGO (CBS)– Light snow continues to fall Thursday in the Chicago area after a night of heavier snow. Slick roads could impact your morning commute.
Even though more dry air will work in…we should still see snow showers off and on into early tomorrow. Lake effect will need to be watched pic.twitter.com/AnvlQSxgNU
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 6, 2020
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Northwest Indiana and some downstate counties until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Winter Weather Advisory until 9am pic.twitter.com/wrY7bUZWlP
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 6, 2020
Light snow showers are expected for the rest of Thursday morning and into the day, bringing an additional inch of snow.
Accum expected for the rest of the day pic.twitter.com/CWxo0YKpoB
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 6, 2020
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Chicago areas could see higher amounts of lake effect snow throughout Thursday afternoon and evening.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed 211 snow vehicles to respond to the snow Wednesday night. Salt spreaders will work on keeping the city’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive safe for cars and buses until the snow stops, and will later transition to residential streets if needed.
Lake-effect snow should wrap up before sunrise Friday morning, but a little morning snow could be possible.