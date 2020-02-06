CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found critically injured with a gunshot wound Thursday evening in a vehicle in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, and later died.
Around 7:05 p.m., officers from the Gresham District were found a man unresponsive in a vehicle in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue, police said.
Police found he had been shot in the chest.
The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
No one was in custody Thursday night. Detectives were investigating the man’s death as a homicide.
Further details were not immediately available.